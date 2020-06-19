FILE – In this June 12, 2020, file photo, a health worker draws blood for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. A genetic analysis of COVID-19 patients published Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests a person’s blood type may have some influence on whether they develop severe disease. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) Salt Lake County is continuing to offer free COVID-19 testing through the end of next week at several different locations, even if you are not sick.

Salt Lake County Health Department said everyone is welcome to one of their locations, regardless if they have symptoms or are not ill and you do not need insurance.

Utah continues to see increased in daily numbers and on Friday, the state reached a record high of positive cases within a 24 hour period.