Utah considering golden eagle as the new state bird

UTAH (ABC4) – A new bill titled S.B. 116 would make the golden eagle Utah’s state bird of prey.

According to an article published by Kuer, the California Seagull is currently the sole representative of the Beehive state because of its significance to early pioneer settlers. In 1848, shortly after Latter-day Saints settled in Utah, swarms of insects infested their crops. As stated by Kuer, the gulls made a name for themselves by eating the insects and saving the vegetation.

Rather than replacing the California Seagull, the golden eagle would merely be an addition to the list of Utah’s state birds.

Kuer emphasized the bird’s relevance to the state, pointing out the respect hunters, conservationists, and Native Americans have for the golden eagle.

Senator Mike McKell, the bill’s sponsor, discussed his decision to add a bird of prey to Utah’s list of representatives, telling Kuer, “You can see them everywhere… You can see them on a fence post, you can see them on power lines, you can see them soaring. And so it’s something that is pretty powerful.”

As disclosed by Kuer, the Senate committee has approved the bill, and it its now under analysis by the full chamber.