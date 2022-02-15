Utah conservation officers investigate hunting permit frauds, illegally killed animals

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah conservation officials are warning against hunting permit fraud after investigating numerous cases.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says since 2017, they’ve investigated over 95 cases of someone committing license fraud in an effort to obtain a hunting permit.

Typically, the cases involve a nonresident claiming to be Utahn to increase their odds of securing either a once-in-a-lifetime or limited-entry hunt or to access a lower permit price reserved for Utah residents.

“Any license that is obtained through fraud, deceit or misrepresentation is not valid,” says DWR Statewide Investigations Capt. Wade Hovinga. “With each hunting permit drawing, our investigators review the applicants’ data to detect any potential fraud. Our officers have also detected fraud by encountering a hunter in the field and discovering that the individual purchased a Utah hunting license because they have a second home or a cabin in Utah, which doesn’t qualify them as a Utah resident.”

Fraud is also committed by nonresidents in hopes of obtaining bonus points for all wildlife species, increasing their odds of future drawing permits. Recent cases successfully charged included residents from Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, California and more.

A recent case includes: “In 2020, a California resident illegally obtained a Utah resident permit and harvested a bighorn sheep in Millard County,” says DWR. “The individual had applied for this particular permit as a Utah resident for several years, fraudulently obtaining bonus points until successfully drawing the permit. DWR investigators received a tip about the fraudulent permit, which resulted in the successful prosecution of the individual. The individual was charged with a third-degree felony and ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution. The bighorn sheep was seized from a residence in California.”

DWR says people found guilty of these acts can be charged anywhere from a class B misdemeanor to a third-degree felony.

“Our once-in-a-lifetime hunts have a very limited number of permits. When someone lies and obtains one of those permits through fraud, they are robbing someone else of that hunting opportunity,” Hovinga said. “As the name of those hunts implies, many hunters wait their entire lives to have that opportunity, and it is really frustrating to see that limited permit go to someone who obtained it unethically and illegally. It can be difficult to discover fraud cases, and we rely heavily on tips and other information from the public to investigate these incidents.”

Anyone with information about wildlife-related crimes should report it to DWR officers by:

Calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

Using the UTDWR Law Enforcement app

Texting 847411

Submitting a tip online through the DWR website

Officials say rewards are available (both monetary and reward permits) and officers will respect requests for confidentiality.