Utah congressman Rob Bishop suffers minor stroke

UTAH (ABC4 News) — Utah Congressman Rob Bishop is recovering after suffering a minor stroke Monday evening.
According to the statement released from Congressman Bishop’s office, Bishop has since been released from George Washington University Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery
Congressman Bishop’s office release the following statement on Bishop’s condition.
“Congressman Bishop suffered a minor stroke on Monday night. He was hospitalized but has now been released from George Washington University Hospital. He expects to make a full recovery, and is back to his witty and dry humored self.”
According to Congressman Bishop’s website, Bishop is a former public school teacher, who later turned to public service, serving 16 years in the Utah state legislature.
Bishop is currently serving his 9th term as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
