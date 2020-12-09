Utah congressman Rob Bishop suffers minor stroke

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2018, file photo, Utah Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop speaks on the Senate floor at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Bishop says he may change his mind about retiring and run again for his House seat. The longtime Republican congressman tells the Deseret News on Thursday, July 18, 2019, that he’s considering running for another term and plans to announce his decision at the end of July. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

UTAH (ABC4 News) — Utah Congressman Rob Bishop is recovering after suffering a minor stroke Monday evening.

According to the statement released from Congressman Bishop’s office, Bishop has since been released from George Washington University Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery

Congressman Bishop’s office release the following statement on Bishop’s condition.

“Congressman Bishop suffered a minor stroke on Monday night. He was hospitalized but has now been released from George Washington University Hospital. He expects to make a full recovery, and is back to his witty and dry humored self.”

According to Congressman Bishop’s website, Bishop is a former public school teacher, who later turned to public service, serving 16 years in the Utah state legislature.

Bishop is currently serving his 9th term as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

LATEST NEWS: