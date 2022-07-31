LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A company based out of Logan, Utah has just broken a Guinness World Record.

As of July 29, Schreiber Foods is the new title holder for the largest macaroni and cheese.

According to representatives, an official judge from Guinness World Records took part in the celebration outside of the company’s manufacturing plant after confirming that the macaroni and cheese weighing 4,742 pounds was a new world record.

After all was said and done, the public was invited to help eat the thousands of servings of mac and cheese. Schreiber says that they are partnering with a local food pantry to donate any remaining food.

“What better way to celebrate 50 years of making cheese in Cache Valley than to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title?” said Derek Carlsen, Human Resources Team Leader.