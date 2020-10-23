Utah company and Nuzzles & Co. adoption agency to hold free pet adoption event

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Mark Miller Subaru and Nuzzles & Co. are partnering to provide a free pet adoption event.

The event is to celebrate Subaru Loves Pets month this October. Apart from the free pet adoption, officials say there will be giveaways, professional pet photos, and K9 behavioral training sessions.

Coinciding with Subaru’s National Make a Dog’s Day, the event will take place on October 22

from 3-6 p.m. at Mark Miller Subaru South Towne near 10920 South State Street, according to officials.

Officials say COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, including hosting the event outdoors,

requiring mask, six feet social distancing, and only 50 individuals in the event space at any given

time.

Free pet adoption meet-and-greets will reportedly be on a first come first served basis, with no more than 3 people per group at a time, no kids under 3 years of age in the pet area, and everyone required to wear a mask in the pet area.

“Nuzzles Co. has seen a big increase in pet donations since the pandemic started, and with more pet rescue and adoptions comes higher expenses for veterinary bills, medications, and other fees associated with getting them ready for adoption,” said Lindsay Ortega, Executive Director of Nuzzles & Co.

Officials added that to help defray some of these expenses, Mark Miller Subaru and Subaru of America will be donating $100 per day. Between both Mark Miller Subaru Midtown and South Towne stores, that will be a total donation of $6,200 to Nuzzles & Co. for the month of October, helping defray costs for 62 adoptions.

“Subaru has a long-standing commitment to loving pets, and Subaru Loves Pets month is dedicated to helping pets in need by supporting a month-long, nationwide effort to help shelter dogs find loving homes,” said Jeff Miller, Mark Miller Subaru Chief Executive Officer and General Manager. “Locally, we are thrilled to partner with Nuzzles & Co. once again to help our local homeless pets find their forever homes throughout the month of October.”

To find out full details of the Subaru Loves Pets Free Adoption Event, visit

www.markmillerevents.com. To view current Nuzzles & Co. adoptable pets, visit www.nuzzlesandco.org.