UTAH (ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare has announced a partnership with a Utah-based company to produce affordable insulin.

The new initiative aims to lower insulin prices by 80%, officials say.

Civica RX, a Lehi-based company includes 1,500 hospitals nationwide and its medications have been used by 27 million patients.

“The availability of affordable insulins will significantly benefit people with diabetes who have been forced to choose between life-sustaining medicines and living expenses, particularly people who are uninsured or underinsured who often pay the most for their medications,” health officials say.

Officials say over 56,000 Utahn and 11.5 million people in the U.S. currently take insulin to control their diabetes.

“Intermountain Healthcare helped develop and launch Civica in 2018 to improve the availability and affordability of generic medications routinely used in U.S. hospitals, with a focus on preventing chronic drug shortages and the price spikes that often accompany them.”

More details were announced at a press conference on Tuesday. Check it out in the video above.