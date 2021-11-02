Utah college honored for rescuing, rehoming abandoned ducks and geese

KUHHORST, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 24: Domestic geese emerge from their enclosure in the morning at the Oekohof Kuhhorst organic farm near Berlin on November 24, 2011 in Kuhhorst, Germany. Goose is the traditional Christmas Eve dinner in Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Weber State University and Wasatch Domestic Waterfowl Resource were given “Happy Honk” certificates for rescuing and rehoming more than 60 at-risk ducks and geese this fall.

Back in September, WSU partnered with WDWR to safely gather 30 ducks and 34 geese that were roaming the campus.

Over the years, abandoned domestic ducks and geese have bred to create the current population, according to a press release. Since the University does not officially care for the birds, there have been several reports of them getting hit by cars and attacked by off-leash dogs.

In Defense of Animals’ National Goose Protection Coalition issues the Happy Honk certificates to honor good deeds and recognize efforts that community members make toward waterfowl.

The coalition was formed in 2019 to help concerned citizens stop goose cruelty in their communities.

“Our coalition is thrilled to honor Weber State University and Wasatch Domestic Waterfowl Resource for their notable good deeds toward geese and ducks!” said Lisa Levinson, of In Defense of Animals. “We’re impressed with their coordinated efforts to help animals who were originally abandoned and discarded.”

A press release says that the ducks were collected after a 12-hour combined effort and were all adopted out to happy homes.