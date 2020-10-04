Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing man

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Officials say 48 year-old Craig Edwin Nielsen, of Payson was last heard from Sept. 30.

His pick-up was found near The Grotto Trailhead in Payson Canyon on Oct. 1. Officials say he may be hunting and has not been heard from. The Utah County Search and Rescue are searching the area.