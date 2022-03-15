DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A beautiful Utah clouded leopard named Rhu celebrated her 8th birthday on Monday.

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium (LLPA) celebrated the special day by treating the leopard to a colorful, treat-filled birthday cake.

Rhu was born on March 14, also known as Pi Day and Albert Einstein’s birthday. Because of this fun fact, Rhu was named “Rhubarb,” after Einstein’s favorite pie.

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium



(Courtesy of Loveland Living Planet Aquarium)

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Rhu was born in the Denver Zoo then later moved to Houston when she was 8 months old to be paired with her companion, Koshi. Rhu and Koshi both arrived at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in May 2016.

Clouded leopards are named for the cloud-like pattern on their fur. They’re mostly found in lowland tropical rainforests, dry woodlands, and secondary forests throughout Southeast Asia.

Rhu is part of a Species Survival Plan, which is a program managed by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums. The program hopes to ensure the survival of threatened and endangered species through genetic research.

Aquarium keeper, Laura Shipp, said, “Because clouded leopards are very shy cats who live

in remote Southeast Asia jungles, we know very little about them. What we learn here helps

us know how to protect them in the wild.”

Wildlife officials say clouded leopards are found in Southeast Asia, an area experiencing the world’s fastest deforestation rate due to the use of unsustainable palm oil.

Wildlife officials are hoping to use Rhu’s birthday to bring awareness to deforestation issues.

Birthday party guests received postcards to color and send to companies, asking them to

use sustainable palm oil, which officials say is free from unethical practices.

Symbolic adoption is another way people can help, which includes costs to cover care and food costs for clouded leopards like Rhu.

To adopt an animal or find out more information about the aquarium, click here.