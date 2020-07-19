Utah church helping families put food on the table

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah church assisted families who need a little extra help putting food on the table.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Point Church, located in Kearns, is handing out free boxes of food.

Every Saturday for the next five weeks, church members will be waiting for people to drive onto the church parking lot so they can load up their trunk with boxes full of fresh produce, meat, vegetables, and bread.

“We’re out here feeding our neighborhood,” Corey J. Hodges, Lead Pastor of The Point Church, told ABC4 News.

The church partnered with World Vision USA to give out 3,000 boxes of food every Saturday as part of the ‘Farmers to Family’ initiative.

“We don’t want you and your family to be stressed out and have anxiety about where your meal is going to come from. Just come on out and bring the family. We want to represent God, we want to represent Christ and His love for mankind and humanity, and we want you to be apart of that and be blessed by that,” said Hodges.

The Point Church is the hub center for this initiative. Other local churches are also involved. They’re picking up boxes from The Point and distributing them in their community as well.

“This COVID-19 crisis is really taking a toll on a lot of homes. People have lost their jobs, and families are struggling to make ends meet. We want to do our part. We want to do our part to respond to our community and to our friends and to families who are less fortunate or just struggling.”

Anyone can drive up and pick up fresh boxes of food, and no appointment is needed.

Day of the week: Saturdays

Pick up times: 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Location: The Point Church, 5133 Heath Ave, Salt Lake City