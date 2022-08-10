MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale.

Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two Social Games on 73 West 7200 South to be held on August 13.

Courtesy of Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, Instagram

Row Ohh’s was initially located in downtown Salt Lake, though the business’ Instagram notes that the venue had to close temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic. On June 11, 2021, representatives shared that Row Ohh’s received their food truck permit. Now, the company jokes, “We are proud to say ‘Welcome to Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, how may I help you’ is finally here!”

Officials say that the ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring the Utah Black Chamber will include “axe throwing, football, bowling and classic arcade games, tournament style ping pong, and great music which means fun for everybody!” Better yet, chicken and waffles will be the main dish served.

Row Ohh’s menu features six different takes on chicken and waffles, as well as a la carte options that include other southern classics like peach cobbler, mac and cheese, collard greens, fries, and yams.

Set time aside this weekend to visit this southern neighborhood classic with strong western ties.