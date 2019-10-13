Utah CEO found dead in California

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA (ABC4 News) – CEO and founder of Tinker Ventures, 34-year-old Erin Valenti’s body was found inside a parked car, according to a family friend.

Valenti was reported missing Monday, October 7th.

She was supposed to come back to Utah for the Women Tech Rewards on Wednesday, October 9th to receive a reward.

She was last seen around the Alamaden Valley neighborhood in South San Jose, California, according to San Jose Police Department.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: