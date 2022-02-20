Utah celebrates the life of local radio star David Olsen

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah lost a legend this past week. David Leon Olsen was pronounced dead on Feb. 16, 2022, at just 51-years-old.

Olsen was a reputable star on Utah’s X-96 Radio Station, a commercial station in Salt Lake City broadcasting an alternative rock music format to the surrounding areas. According to his obituary, Olsen loved his role as “Punk,” providing lighthearted content to his listeners by reviewing bad movies and junk food.

However, the Centerville resident was much more than just his profession. The devoted son, brother, and uncle of many nieces and nephews was dubbed a daredevil at heart by those who knew him best. Olsen’s obituary states that he was the “cool” skateboarder and snowboarder the young kids in the neighborhood looked up to.

Olsen has been a Utahn his entire life. He graduated from Viewmont High School in 1988 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Integrated Science in History, Mathematics, and Design Graphics from Weber State University. Olsen recalled his favorite project as contributing to the development of the SLC airport.

As mentioned in his obituary, Olsen was quite the animal whisperer as well. Percy the peacock was a wild bird who took up residence in Olsen’s yard. The radio star would use a soft whisper and the clapping of his hands to persuade Percy to spread his colorful feathers and parade around the property for him.

The unique broadcast personality’s sense of humor and wit ran deep. Among many other things, he will be remembered in our hearts as a local source of entertainment and feel-good laughs.

To check out some of Olsen’s B-movie commentary along with what snacks to try, click here.

