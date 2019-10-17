Utah celebrates 100 years of women’s suffrage in the state

News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s been 100 years since the state of Utah ratified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution giving women the right to vote.

To celebrate, State Senator Deidre Henderson and Representative Karen Kwan hosted a ceremony at the State Capitol recognizing the people who lead the ratification efforts in 1919 in Utah.

Family members of the legislators who ratified the 19th Amendment were honored on the House floor Wednesday afternoon.

Senator Elizabeth Hayward sponsored SJR 1 while Representatives Delora Blakely, Dr. Grace Stratton Airey, and Anna T. Piercey presided over the House during the ratification vote, according to a press release.

Senate president J.W. Funk and Speaker of the House at the time John E. Heppler signed the resolution.

On October 3, 1919, Governor Simon Bamberger signed SJR 1 officially making Utah the 17th state to ratify the 19th Amendment.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Time capsule from 1887 found in old Central Junior High building opened

Thumbnail for the video titled "Time capsule from 1887 found in old Central Junior High building opened"

Utah celebrates 100 years of women's suffrage in the state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah celebrates 100 years of women's suffrage in the state"

Dangerous weapons in Utah schools addressed on Capitol hill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangerous weapons in Utah schools addressed on Capitol hill"

New innovation for disposing opioids

Thumbnail for the video titled "New innovation for disposing opioids"

FrontRunner Crash Rescue

Thumbnail for the video titled "FrontRunner Crash Rescue"

RAW: Stanley Mossburg transported to jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "RAW: Stanley Mossburg transported to jail"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories