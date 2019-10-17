Utah celebrates 100 years of women’s suffrage in the state

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s been 100 years since the state of Utah ratified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution giving women the right to vote.

To celebrate, State Senator Deidre Henderson and Representative Karen Kwan hosted a ceremony at the State Capitol recognizing the people who lead the ratification efforts in 1919 in Utah.

Family members of the legislators who ratified the 19th Amendment were honored on the House floor Wednesday afternoon.

Senator Elizabeth Hayward sponsored SJR 1 while Representatives Delora Blakely, Dr. Grace Stratton Airey, and Anna T. Piercey presided over the House during the ratification vote, according to a press release.

Senate president J.W. Funk and Speaker of the House at the time John E. Heppler signed the resolution.

On October 3, 1919, Governor Simon Bamberger signed SJR 1 officially making Utah the 17th state to ratify the 19th Amendment.

