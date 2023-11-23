SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Proud Utah beer-drinkers have something new to celebrate this long holiday weekend — the first Utah Pint Day.

The inaugural event, which starts Friday and runs through Sunday, is the work of the Utah Brewers Guild. (Sunday also happens to be Small Brewery Sunday).

Those who show up at the more than 20 participating breweries have the opportunity to get a limited-edition pint glass.

This year’s theme is “Welcome to Brewtiful Utah.” The idea, the guild says, is to celebrate “the beauty, creativity, and craft that define our beloved state.”

The breweries participating in Utah Pint Day are all over, from the Wasatch Front to Vernal, Moab and St. George.

The artwork on the Pint Day glass was designed by Delaney Stevens, of Third Sun Productions in Salt Lake City. Depicted on the 16-ounce Willi Becher glass are iconic Utah symbols, such as the Delicate Arch, Sego lilies and bees.

As for the cost, that’ll depend on the brewery. Pricing and related promotions are determined by each participating location, the guild says.

Pint Day also exists in other states with strong brewing cultures, such as Colorado, Ohio and Minnesota. While some also fall on Black Friday, not all do. Other pint days also tend to last just one day, not an entire weekend.

Below is a full list of breweries participating in Utah Pint Day: