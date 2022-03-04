EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFundMe has been set up for a young Utah boy who died after an auto-ped accident.

The fatal crash happened on March 2 while 13-year-old Kayden Pennock was riding his scooter in Eagle Mountain.

At the time, a 19-year-old woman allegedly ran a stop sign and struck the boy near Hummer Drive and Horizon Drive.

Pennock was flown to a children’s hospital where the boy remained hospitalized in critical condition. On Thursday evening, his family received news that he could not be saved.

(Courtesy of Taylor Pennock)

(Courtesy of Taylor Pennock)

(Courtesy of Taylor Pennock)

(Courtesy of Taylor Pennock)

“Kayden was intelligent, loving, funny, caring, creative,” says a message on Pennock’s GoFundMe page. “He was a wonderful friend, son, brother and grandson. He was one of the best 13 year olds around and he is going to be greatly missed by so many.”

The GoFundMe hopes to raise funds to cover the family’s “medical costs, ambulance ride, life flight and funeral expenses.”

“Please keep the Pennock’s in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time,” reads the GoFundMe.

The incident is still currently under investigation by authorities.

To donate to Pennock’s GoFundMe campaign, click here.