OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A little Utah boy who was hit by a truck has since recovered since his tragic incident.

The 7-year-old boy, named Ian, has now recovered after a few months and was well enough to pay a special visit to his heroes.

Firefighters from the Orem Fire Department helped the boy during that difficult day.

(Courtesy of Orem Fire Department)

Ian stopped by the station to say thanks and make some new memories with his heroes.

“He came by Station 33 to visit the guys who helped him out that day,” says the Orem Fire Department. “He loved his visit! We wish you a continuing speedy recovery little dude!”