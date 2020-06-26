Utah boy buys ballistic vest for police K9 for Eagle Scout project

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One Utah young man chose to purchase ballistic vests for police K9’s for his Eagle Scout Project.

Tobias Jennings Tirrell held a silent auction and bake sale and was able to raise enough money to purchase two vests for two K9 officers, according to the Salt Lake County Sherriff’s Office. The bake sale and auction were held in October.











Tobias was also able to help arrange for the manufacturer to come to the Unified Police Department Special Operations and size K9 officers Tango and Nitro who received their vest on Thursday.

Tobias said, growing up, he always wanted to be a police officer in the K9 division. He added, “since the dogs protect us they need to have something to protect them.”