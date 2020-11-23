Utah Boeing ICBM team gets Air Force sky-high rating for performance

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The U.S. Air Force Minuteman III directorate just awarded the Boeing team in Utah that maintains guidance systems for the ICBM a performance rating of 99.09% for “innovative” and “excellent” sustaining engineering performance.

“Sustaining engineering” is the maintenance of a system with known and managed risk.

In Ogden, Boeing provides sustainment engineering for the Air Force’s Minuteman III guidance systems at the Boeing Ogden site. Additionally, Boeing is the prime contractor and is the Minuteman ground and guidance systems’ original manufacturer.

The performance rating comes after the Little Mountain Test Facility team received a performance rating of 100% for the second time in a row. That award was for outstanding facility operations and maintenance work from the USAF directorate earlier this year.

A press release sent from Boeing to ABC4 News states. “Boeing operates and maintains the Little Mountain Test Facility for the Air Force at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and has supported operations at the site, including radiation effects, electromagnetic effects, shock and vibration, and other testing environments, for more than 45 years.”

Last month Boeing supported the fourth U.S. Air Force test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III ICBM this year, once again demonstrating the readiness and effectiveness of the nation’s land-based strategic deterrent.

The exercise concluded another successful chapter of test launch support during the 50th anniversary of the nuclear system being on continuous alert.