DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The two Black Hawk helicopters that crashed near Snowbird Ski Resort on Feb. 22. will begin their removal and recovery process.

The Utah Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks crashed during a “winter survivability and mobility training” session.

The Utah National Guard says the aircraft will be sling-loaded from the Mineral Basin area by a Nevada Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook and transported to Heber Valley Airport.

Crews will then load the aircraft onto lowboy trailers for their journey to the Utah Army Aviation Support Facility in West Jordan.

Officials say the public may hear noise during the recovery process on March 2 through the morning of March 3.

“Although military training operations can be dangerous, accidents of this nature rarely happen,” said Col. Shane Manwaring, commander, 97th Aviation Troop Command. “Our Soldiers have worked tirelessly to prepare the aircraft for extraction from the area. It has been great to see our community partners support these efforts, especially the agencies of Snowbird, the U.S. Forest Service, Wasatch County, Wasatch County Sheriff, Heber City Police, Utah Highway Patrol, and the Heber Valley Airport.”

Officials say the crash happened during a routine training exercise that prepped aircrews for dusty, mountainous and at times “white-out” flying conditions. The aircraft landed about 150 yards off Snowbird property.

Officials say when the first Black Hawk helicopter landed, it kicked up tons of snow and dislodged its main blade during the impact. The dislodged blade then struck the second nearby helicopter, causing it to crash as well.

“I’m extremely grateful that the Utah National Guard aircrews involved in the multi-aircraft incident at Mineral Basin walked away with only minor injuries. High-altitude recovery operations are complex by their very nature, especially with the restricted terrain and unpredictable weather patterns in Mineral Basin,” said Lt. Col. Gordon Pedersen, Utah National Guard Director of Aviation and Safety. “For the safety of the Soldiers involved in the recovery operation and the general public, we are asking everyone to avoid Mineral Basin and the Heber Valley Airport on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.”