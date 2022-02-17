Utah bill proposes identification of ‘invisible conditions’ on drivers licenses

UTAH (ABC4) – As of recently, H.B. 328, titled “Driver License and License Plate Amendments” has been passed by the House of Senate.

In short, the bill states that the License Division has adopted the option to include an identifying symbol or sticker on a license to indicate that the individual has an invisible condition. These conditions range anywhere from epilepsy to chronic anxiety or depressive disorders.

Additionally, the document states that the Vehicle Division will take note of the invisible condition on the person’s vehicle registration.

However, at any point, the individual is allowed to request that the Driver License Division remove the symbol or sticker from their identification.

The bill further states that upon request, law enforcement officials are allowed to access information regarding a person’s invisible condition.