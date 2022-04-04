UTAH (ABC4) – Utah has now passed a bill that will require mental health services to be provided to all first responders. The bill was passed on March 2, and will go into effect on May 4.

Utah Representative Ryan Wilcox introduced a bill that states that all first responder agencies are required to provide mental health resources for employees, spouses, children, and retirees.

Funds will come from the Department of Public Safety where a grant program will be set up to provide the mental health resources. The grant will be worth $5,000,000.

The full bill can be seen here.