Utah bill aims to get rid of school fees, one district is already doing that

OGDEN — Utah representative Adam Roberston (R – District 63) is sponsoring House Bill 211, which if passed, would keep school districts from charging fees for curricular and limit fees on cocurricular activities.

The Ogden School District got rid of those fees at the beginning of the year. The superintendent told ABC4 most school districts would not be able to do it without the state’s help and believes it could help “level the playing field” for all districts.

According to the bill, the State Board of Education estimates curricular and cocurricular fees at school districts across the state resulted in more $53 million during the 2021 fiscal year. These fees differ from district to district and can cost families hundreds of dollars at the beginning of the school year.

Beginning this school year, families with children in the Ogden School District no longer pay those fees.

“If you’re a parent that has three kids in junior high to high school who pays $250 in fees per student and you don’t pay those at the beginning of the year, that’s a savings to that family of $750,” Ogden School District Superintendent Luke Rasmussen told ABC4.

How did the district get rid of those fees one may ask? Rasmussen explained, “By reducing a board capital levy and increasing a board local levy.”

Superintendent Rasmussen explained that there was another large factor that allowed the district to move away from curricular and cocurricular fees. According to the superintendent, the district is unique in that about 70 percent of students qualify for free and reduced lunch. This means those students are also exempt from paying those fees.

“We’ve always had to shoulder that burden and figure out ways to fund programs with students not paying fees,” he added. He said part of that burden is deciding where to divert funds from to help pay for others.

Rasmussen said if the bill passes, it could help level the playing field for districts, like Ogden, that have a large sum of students who don’t pay those fees. “It’s something that I think the legislature, hopefully will look at closely, in funding and providing that sort of instant tax break for families, and I think it’s a great thing to level the playing field for districts that have different tax bases and different funding than surrounding districts.”

Leveling the playing field, Rasmussen explained, isn’t just about helping school districts like Ogden. He added: “And it would also make it easier for districts that have high numbers of students paying fees to be able to kind of level the playing field and give those families an instant tax break by not having to pay fees at the first of the school year.”

If passed, the bill would have the state fund $180 million over three years to cover the loss districts would face by giving up those fees. According to the bill, it is an estimated $170 per student in grades 7 through 12. The bill does not prevent school districts from collecting fees for extra-curricular activities.

ABC4 asked parents in Weber and Davis counties about their thoughts on the bill. Dozens of parents responded online. Their opinions were pretty evenly split down the middle. Here is what a few had to say:

One parent commented: “I don’t mind paying for my kids’ stuff, but I do agree that some of it is quite expensive. ($150 for driver’s ed.)”

“The fees are a joke,” One parent responded. “This is what other states use their taxes for and we, for some reason, are paying fees on top of taxes.”

“I paid fees 12 years ago when my kids where in school,” One mother posted. “My kids, my responsibility.”

“Just for the basic classroom fees for both of my high-school kids costs me about $400.00. Every class has a fee, there’s even textbook rental fees and they don’t even use books,” responded another parent.