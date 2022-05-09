MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A bicyclist who was struck and killed by a FrontRunner train over the weekend has been identified.

Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says the victim is Eryx Lynch, 20.

UTA says the crash happened by an overpass near 161 West 4500 South in Murray around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say Lynch was delivering pizza while riding an electric bicycle at the time of the deadly crash.

Officials say Lynch had attempted to cross the train tracks while the gate arm was still down and was waiting inside the gates when a train had just passed him by.

As Lynch moved forward across the tracks, UTA says he did not spot an oncoming FrontRunner train from the opposite direction and was struck by the train.

Officials say Lynch died from the injuries sustained in the collision.

UTA says all safety equipment was working and functioning properly at the time of the deadly incident.

UTA officials say this deadly incident reiterates the importance of why gates and lights remain active after a train passes by.

Officials are strongly urging the public to wait until all train gates have been lifted and lights and bells have stopped activating before crossing any vehicle tracks.