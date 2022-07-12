SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City-based Black Rifle Coffee Company has appointed a new Executive Chairman to assist with expanding the brand.

On Tuesday, the company announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Roland Smith as Executive Chairman in place of Founder Evan Hafer, who will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and a Board Member.

The company says they’ve expanded Smith’s role to help capture growing demand for the company’s products and pursue enhanced value for shareholders, customers, and the important stakeholders that Black Rifle Coffee serves.

Hafer explains that Smith is also a veteran which has helped him fully understand and support Black Rifle’s mission.

Smith has served as Chief Executive in several companies, which include:

Office Depot

Delhaize America LLC

Wendys/Arbys

Smith served as Chief Executive Officer for Wendy’s from September 2008 to September 2011, according to his LinkedIn. He also served as Chairman and CEO of Office Depot from November 2013 to February 2017.

Black Rifle Coffee Company was founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer. The company says it strives to help other service members successfully transition from the military into entrepreneurship by providing assistance to veterans.

Days ago, the company hosted the grand opening of its Spanish Fork location on July 9. This marks Black Rifle’s third brick-and-mortar store in Utah. Currently, Black Rifle Coffee has two other locations — in Salt Lake City and Layton.

The Spanish Fork location offers over 15 blends of coffee to choose from along with an espresso bar and a drive-thru.