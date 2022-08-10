PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The inaugural flight from low-cost airline, Breeze Airways, officially took off from the Provo Airport last week.

Breeze Airways, founded in Utah and headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, debuted a variety of nonstop flights from Provo to multiple U.S. cities.

“The facility in this airport will be the gateway to so much good for the city of Provo, to its residents, its institutions and businesses throughout Utah County and beyond,” says Brian Torgersen, Acting Director of Provo Airport.

Breeze Airways also announced a partnership with BYU Athletics and will remain its official airline for at least the next five years.

The affordable airline currently offers nonstop flights from Provo to six cities:

Charleston, SC – Charleston International Airport (CHS)

Las Vegas, NV – Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

San Bernardino, CA – San Bernardino International Airport (SBD)

San Francisco, CA – San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Phoenix, AZ – Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Founded by Utah native David Neeleman, Breeze Airways is the fifth airline launched by Neeleman, who also founded JetBlue Airways, Morris Air, Azul Airlines in Brazil, and WestJet in Canada.

The low-cost carrier debuted in May 2021 and has flown around 500,000 travelers since then. Currently, Breeze Airways offers service between 18 cities throughout 14 states.

When flying the airline, passengers can choose from three price bundles that are offered as “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest.”

The carrier says it does not charge cancellation or flight-changing fees, even up to 15 minutes before flight time. The company utilizes an app for customers to book, manage or cancel flights and does not operate a traditional call center. Guests will communicate with staff via text message, Facebook Messenger or email correspondence.

