PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Travelers, get ready as a new airline is coming to Utah.

Breeze Airways, founded in Utah and headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, will be taking off for the first time in Utah this summer.

Founded by Utah native David Neeleman, Breeze Airways is the fifth airline launched by Neeleman, who also founded JetBlue Airways, Morris Air, Azul Airlines in Brazil, and WestJet in Canada.

The new flights take off from Provo starting this summer with coast-to-coast flights being offered for under $100. The Provo route will be operated by a brand-new fleet of Airbus A220s.

The airline has flown around half a million travelers since its debut in May 2021, spanning 18 cities and 14 states.

Passengers on Breeze Airways can manage their entire flight experience through an app.

The airline says it never charges change or cancellation fees, even if canceling 15 minutes before departure time.

The modern airline does not have a traditional call center and will handle guest inquiries and requests via text message, Facebook Messenger and email.

