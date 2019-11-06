Breaking News
Luz Escamilla concedes Salt Lake City mayoral race to Erin Mendenhall.
Live Now
Watch 5pm News Live Now

Utah ballot measure opposed by Navajos trails in early tally

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo, Jonathan Nez addresses a crowd after he was sworn in as president of the Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Ariz. Nez is calling on voters in a southeastern Utah county to reject a ballot proposition that could lead to expanding a three-member county commission that Native Americans took majority of last year. Nez said Tuesday, Oct. 29, in a statement that the proposition is the latest attempt to undermine the voice of Navajo voters in San Juan County. The county overlaps with the Navajo Nation. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah ballot proposition that has reignited a fierce dispute over Navajo voting rights is trailing after the initial tally, but too many votes remained uncounted to make it final.

San Juan County deputy clerk Aspen Draper said Wednesday the measure that could lead to an expansion of the three-person county commission that Navajos recently took control of was trailing by 121 votes. She says 650 ballots need to be counted and an updated tally isn’t expected until Friday at the earliest.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urged voters to reject the measure, saying it would undermine the voice of Navajo voters.

The man behind the proposition, Blanding Mayor Joe Lyman, has said he’s advocated for making a five-member commission long before the 2018 election results.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

October American Girl catalogue features model with Down syndrome

Thumbnail for the video titled "October American Girl catalogue features model with Down syndrome"

Expansion of the Provo airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expansion of the Provo airport"

Groundbreaking of Provo airport expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Groundbreaking of Provo airport expansion"

Salt Lake City Mayoral Race - Erin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salt Lake City Mayoral Race - Erin"

Florida family member reacts to Mexico ambush attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida family member reacts to Mexico ambush attack"

American family ambushed, killed in Mexico

Thumbnail for the video titled "American family ambushed, killed in Mexico"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories