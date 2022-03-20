UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) kick-started their 2022 Spring Campaign this week.

The UAV prides itself in equipping Utahns with the information they need to adventure through the backcountry and make it home safely.

The organization had reached out via Facebook to the state’s residents to ask for donations that would support the forecasting services we all rely on.

Donations made would improve forecasting services, administer better forecasting coverage, and provide capacity to better respond to avalanche accidents.

Those who donate $100 or more by March 31 will be entered for a chance to win one of six prize packages. Some of the offerings include a BD rescue kit (beacon, shovel, and probe), G3 shovel and probe combos, and some sweet UAC merch.

If you’d like to donate to the UAV 2022 Spring Campaign, you can do so by clicking here.