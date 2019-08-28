Newsfore Opt-In Form

Utah auto dealer Nate Wade dies at 91

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A well-known name in Utah passed away this weekend.

Nate Wade, a name that has been seen on car dealerships for decades reportedly passed away in his sleep at the age of 91.

Wade opened his dealership in Salt Lake City in 1968 and it is said to be the oldest exclusive Subaru dealership in the U.S.

Wade was also known for his philanthropic endeavors as he supported organizations like the national ability center, the Ballet and Symphony and the University of Utah.

Employees said on the Nate Wade facebook that they are “Grateful to continue on the amazing legacy that Nate leaves behind.”

Today we said goodbye to our dear leader, boss, and friend, Nate Wade. Nate passed away peacefully this morning at the…

Posted by Nate Wade Subaru on Saturday, August 24, 2019

