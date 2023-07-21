SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Two men were arrested and dozens of firearms and accessories were recovered by agents from The Utah Attorney General’s CASE Strike Force this week.

According to a press release the firearms and accessories in question had been stolen from Doug Shoot’n Sports in Taylorsville.

The two men were former employees of the store and agents were acting on a tip from the store’s owner. The UAG office confirmed that Stephen Daniel Cord, 41, of Tremonton, and Matthew Robert Provard, 25, of South Jordan, had stolen merchandise from the store for months.

The Attorney General’s Office has charged Cord with five counts of Retail Theft and one count of Pattern of Unlawful Activity (2nd-degree Felonies) and Provard with one count of Retail Theft and Pattern of Unlawful Conduct, respectively.

Reportedly the value of the stolen merchandise is at least $41,000. It includes rifles, handguns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, silencers, optics, and other accessories. It was also reported Detectives seized a controlled substance with charges still pending.

CASE agents were assisted by officers from the Taylorsville Police Department, West Jordan Police Department, Tremonton Fire Department, Box Elder Sheriff’s Department, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.