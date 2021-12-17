Utah Attorney General reacts to Biden employee vaccine mandate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC) – A federal appeals court panel decided Friday that they would allow President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employees to move ahead.

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes issued a statement following the decision.

The Sixth Circuit Court Appeals has reinstated the nationwide #VaccineMandate for private businesses with more than 100 employees. But Utah is NOT immediately affected.

Reyes says Utah will not immediately be affected because the state’s OSHA division has not adopted the rule.

Back in November, Utah along with four other states including Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina all filed a petition challenging the employee vaccine mandate.