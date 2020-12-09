Utah approaches 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah is approaching 1,000 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday night. Things do not appear to be getting better as doctors say they are beginning to see those Thanksgiving cases come in.

Doctors with the University of Utah Health tell us about two percent of our state’s population has an active case of the virus.

Dr. Michael Good explains, “We know that for every individual who knows they have a coronavirus infection, there are two to three other people who do not know they have a coronavirus infection.”

Through the Hero Project, the University of Utah found one out of four Utahns are testing positive for COVID-19 at its testing centers.

“Just another sign of this virus ability to move from one person to the next in a way that we’ve not seen in over a century,” says Dr. Good.

Doctors, nurses, and aids across the state are dealing with a dramatic increase in hospitalizations because of the coronavirus.

The state’s numbers are exceeding its highest levels of cases during the entire pandemic.

“And the trend is in the wrong direction. It’s increasing, not decreasing,” Dr. Good adds. “I suspect we’ll cross over to 80 COVID patients in University Hospital here if not tomorrow, in the next day.”

Indicating Utah has not headed in the right direction ahead of big vaccination deliveries potentially starting next week.

“Although we hope to be vaccinating by the end of next week, we cannot let our guard down,” he says. “It’s going to take many, many months to get everyone vaccinated, and so what we cannot have is someone saying, ‘The vaccine is coming, I don’t need to wear a mask.'”

The doctor says that could only make matters worse for all Utahns because the rollout of vaccinations won’t be immediately available to everyone.

U of U Health

“The first focus will be on our healthcare workers, and here at the University of Utah Health, it will be on those healthcare workers that are taking care of our coronavirus patients,” says Dr. Good. “We then move to other healthcare professionals and to EMS first responders, public health workers in this initial wave.”

He goes on to say, “In the second wave of vaccination anticipated in February through March, we’ll focus principally on long-term care facilities, both residents as well as staff, and other essential workers will be in the second wave. And then March through July, a third wave of vaccination following these prioritization protocols. An important group here are those over the age of 65. As we’ve seen throughout this pandemic, those in the higher decades of life are more adversely impacted than those in the lower decades of life.”

Teachers and childcare professionals would be the next up for the vaccines before being opened up to the general public.

Dr. Good says people will want to follow safety measures like wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, and physically distance themselves through the better part of 2021.