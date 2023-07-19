SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Air National Guard along with the Utah Jazz unveiled the latest KC-135 aircraft nose art this morning at the Roland R. Wright Air Guard Base.

Military personnel and members of the Utah Jazz, including Jim Olsen, President, were on hand for the unveiling. Two members of the Jazz Dance team released the flag revealing the Jazz logo emblazoned across the nose of the large aircraft. Also at the event were members of Freedom Academy – a group of mainly high school senior class officers taking part in a week-long immersive leadership experience sponsored by the Utah National Guard.

In a press release, the Utah Air National Guard says, “This initiative not only serves as a morale booster for our brave servicemen and servicewomen but also reflects the golden age of nose art in World War II while paying homage to our community.”

Nose art on aircraft originated during the Second World War when serviceman’s aircraft become a canvas for their artistic expression. The more risqué artwork of the past has transformed into a way to express values, traditions, and connection to the community.

Master Sgt. Layton Bacon is a Georgia boy–so, quite naturally, there’s a “Georgia Peach” smiling from the side of his plane. Master Sgt. Bacon hails from Pembroke and the “peach” flies daily over Japanese bases in the Southwest Pacific. Courtesy Bettman via Getty Images

Jazz nose airplane art July 2023, Courtesy Jesse Valdez, ABC4.

Five of the nine aircraft assigned to Utah have nose art. With logos and artwork representing REAL Salt Lake, Uinta Brewing Co., the Utah Air National Guard Mountain West Militia, Zions National Park, and the latest addition the Utah Jazz.

At this time there are no current plans for additional nose art but the Utah National Guard says they are open to partnering with their community organizations to develop positive and professional artwork to represent the state, the community, and the Utah Air National Guard.