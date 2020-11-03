Utah agency warns about fraudulent sanitizer and disinfectant claims against coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, has issued a warning to consumers to beware of claims related to the use of sanitizers and

disinfectants against COVID-19.

With the increased use of sanitizers and disinfectants in the months following the emergence

of COVID-19, UDAF inspectors said they have found numerous improperly labeled or repackaged sanitizers, the improper use of sanitizers, and a number of fraudulent claims, particularly that advertising effectiveness against coronavirus and long residuals.

“The fact is, painfully few disinfectants will last beyond the time they’re wet,” said UDAF Pesticide Program Manager Henry Nahalewski.

As always, proper use is of critical importance, particularly the compliance of a product’s “wet time.” Many products require a wet time of up to 10 minutes and will not be effective if wiped away sooner, according to the UDAF.

Before purchasing a sanitizing or disinfecting product, consumers should look for EPA certification by locating the “EPA Registration Number,” often found on the back of a product’s label near the manufacturer’s address, and for the presence on the EPA’s List N to select disinfectants proven

effective against coronavirus, the UDAF states.

The UDAF is encouraging institutions and businesses who would like guidance on

these products to please contact the UDAF Pesticide Program at 801-982-2300 or email

UDAF-pesticide@utah.gov.

For more information, you can visit: https://ag.utah.gov/disinfectants/