Utah AG Reyes involved in a separate investigation into Google, weighs in on lawsuit

FILE – This Tuesday, July 19, 2016, file photo shows the Google logo at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Federal and state regulators in the U.S. are preparing to file antitrust lawsuits alleging Google has abused its dominance of online search and advertising to stifle competition and and boost its profits, according to a report published Friday, May 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google on Tuesday, as Utah continues to work on a separate multistate investigation into the company.

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, along with AG’s from Iowa, Colorado, Arizona, Tennessee, New York, North Carolina, and Nebraska have conducted “separate but parallel investigations” with the DOJ into Google’s anti-competitive market behavior.

“We appreciate the strong bipartisan cooperation among the states and the good working relationship with the DOJ on these serious issues. This is a historic time for both federal and state antitrust authorities, as we work to protect competition and innovation in our technology markets. We plan to conclude parts of our investigation of Google in the coming weeks. If we decide to file a complaint, we would file a motion to consolidate our case with the DOJ’s. We would then litigate the consolidated case cooperatively, much as we did in the Microsoft case.”

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released the following statement:

“We applaud AG Barr and his team of dedicated DOJ lawyers and legal professionals for their work. We support them and understand why they filed sooner than our multistate case,” stated Reyes. “DOJ began its investigations significantly prior to our multistate efforts so it has always been ahead in terms of timing. Further, our multistate case may address additional issues beyond the scope of the DOJ complaint.”

“We have been working closely with DOJ in our investigation, and we appreciate the cooperation and assistance it has given us,” Attorney General Reyes said. “We anticipate making a decision regarding our own multistate case in the very near future and look forward to continuing to collaborate closely with the DOJ on this and many other matters.”