Utah AG Reyes announces settlement over Home Depot data breach

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and the Utah Division of Consumer Protection, along with the attorneys general from 45 other states and the District of Columbia have obtained a multi-million dollar settlement with The Home Depot over a data breach in 2014.

According to a press release issued by Utah AG Reyes’ office, the $17.5 million-dollar settlement resolves the multistate investigation of the data breach which exposed the payment card information of approximately 40 million Home Depot consumers nationwide.

The State of Utah will collect $154,144.80 through this settlement.

The breach occurred when hackers deployed malware on The Home Depot’s self-checkout point-of-sale system, allowing access to payment card information of customers who used self-checkout lanes between April 10, 2014 and Sept 13, 2014.

The Home Depot has agreed to implement and maintain a series of data security practices designed to strengthen its information security program and safeguard the personal information of consumers.

“This settlement serves to promote fair but rigorous compliance with state laws which require businesses that collect or maintain sensitive personal information to implement and adhere to reasonable procedures to protect consumers’ information from unlawful use or disclosure,” Attorney General Reyes said.

Other states participating in this settlement include: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.