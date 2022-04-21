UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) Director Tiffany Clason announced the organization’s implementation of new alcohol safety programs which include a first-ever mocktail station at Park City’s annual cocktail competition and statewide law enforcement training for alcohol-related crimes and investigations.

“The DABC is committed to alcohol awareness efforts that impact the health and safety of all Utahns, whether they drink or not,” said DABC Director Tiffany Clason. “That’s why we are expanding this work with two new programs that support Utahns looking for alternatives to alcohol and the workers serving them drinks, as well as police who enforce alcohol laws and investigate crimes like drinking and driving.”

Per these new regulations, a mocktail section will be included in the 2022 Park City Restaurant Association Cocktail Competition. By adding mocktails to the events menu, the Utah DABC is demonstrating to the public that designated drivers, people under the age of 21, and anyone wanting to consume less or no alcohol can enjoy the refreshing beverages as alternatives to alcohol.

“The mocktail section gives Park City’s talented mixologists a chance to flex their skills in new ways and expands public participation in the annual competition to include non-drinkers as well. We appreciate the partnership with the DABC on this fun addition to our competition,” said Ginger Wicks, Executive Director of the Park City Area Restaurant Association.

Among other things, the Utah DABC is providing new law enforcement “trace trainings” through the National Liquor Law Enforcement Association (NLLEA). According to Clason, these trainings will teach investigative tactics to detect where individuals were over-served alcohol before getting behind the wheel. These trainings will aid officers by giving them tools to locate the bars and restaurants that are over-serving.

“The National Liquor Law Enforcement Association is excited to partner with the DABC and bring our training to Utah law enforcement, supporting police investigators in their jobs and improving the safety of everyone living in Utah,” said NLLEA Director Carrie Christofes.

The new programs go hand-in-hand with the ongoing alcohol awareness work managed by Utah’s DABC, an organization that aims to have every Utah child reach the age of 21 alcohol-free.