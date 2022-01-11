Utah adds over 9.8k new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths breaking single-day record high

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 9,813 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, January 11, and 15 new deaths since yesterday.

Today’s new total reflects the highest single-day report of new infections since the start of the pandemic, mainly due to to the highly contagious omicron variant.

“Unfortunately, we can expect numbers this high and possibly higher for the next few weeks as Omicron sweeps through our community,” says Dr. Leisha Nolen, state epidemiologist at the Utah Department of Health. “Our hospitals are already stretched well beyond their capacity and are canceling procedures. Please, go get your shot! Think about your plans and minimize your exposure to others and when you can’t, put on that mask!”

UDOH continues urging folks to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 9,813 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 715,996.

Of today’s new cases, 2,012 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 680 cases in children ages 5-10, 423 cases in children ages 11-13, and 909 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,659,643 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 11,321 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at a 15.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab Tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,456,737 people tested. This is an increase of 22,727 people tested since yesterday.



UDOH reports a total of 8,187,805 total tests. This is an increase of 44,349 tests since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 8,524 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 33.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 23%.

Hospitalizations

There are 579 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 28,593.

Deaths

There are 15 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,922 total deaths.

Male, between 25-44, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, hot hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Monday