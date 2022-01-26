Utah adds over 7.4k new COVID cases, 18 deaths among continued infection spike

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 7,493 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, January 26, and 18 new deaths.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 7,493 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 862,052.

Of today’s new cases, 1,064 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 472 cases in children ages 5-10, 263 cases in children ages 11-13, and 329 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,778,410 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 10,921 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,745,042 people have been tested. This is an increase of 17,075 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 8,772,475 total tests, an increase of 38,879 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 8,478 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 46.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.6%.

Hospitalizations

There are 776 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 30,706.

Deaths

There are 18 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,073 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 7,493 6,600 Total people tested 4,745,042 4,727,967 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,091 4,073 Vaccines administered 4,778,410 4,767,489 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 776 747 Total hospitalizations 30,706 30,537

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Jan. 26