Utah adds over 7.4k new COVID cases, 18 deaths among continued infection spike

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 7,493 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, January 26, and 18 new deaths.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases:
Cases
With 7,493 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 862,052.
Of today’s new cases, 1,064 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 472 cases in children ages 5-10, 263 cases in children ages 11-13, and 329 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 4,778,410 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 10,921 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,745,042 people have been tested. This is an increase of 17,075 since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 8,772,475 total tests, an increase of 38,879 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 8,478 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 46.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.6%.
Hospitalizations
There are 776 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 30,706.
Deaths
There are 18 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,073 total deaths.
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|7,493
|6,600
|Total people tested
|4,745,042
|4,727,967
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|4,091
|4,073
|Vaccines administered
|4,778,410
|4,767,489
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|776
|747
|Total hospitalizations
|30,706
|30,537