Utah adds over 6.6k new COVID cases, 10 deaths, topping over 4k deaths since the pandemic’s start

News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 6,600 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, January 25, and 10 new deaths.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 6,600 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 854,559.

Of today’s new cases, 1,021 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 423 cases in children ages 5-10, 251 cases in children ages 11-13, and 347 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,767,489 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 4,907 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,727,967 people have been tested. This is an increase of 11,784 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 8,733,596 total tests, an increase of 29,025 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 9,205 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 44.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.1%. 

Hospitalizations

There are 747 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 30,537.

Deaths

There are 10 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,073 total deaths.

  1. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  9. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive6,60021,970
Total people tested4,727,9674,716,183
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah4,073 4,063
Vaccines administered4,767,4894,762,582
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19747738
Total hospitalizations30,53730,375

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Jan. 25

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories