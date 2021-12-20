Utah adds over 2.5k new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,500 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 20, and 13 new deaths since Friday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

12/17: 910 cases

12/18: 863 cases

12/19: 749 cases

Cases

With 2,500 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 620,197.

Of today’s new cases, 376 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 171 cases in children ages 5-10, 79 cases in children ages 11-13, and 126 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,434,660 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 30,838 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,146,047 people have been tested. This is an increase of 24,470.

UDOH reports a total of 7,601,051 total tests, an increase of 47,475 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 978 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.5%.

Hospitalizations

There are 453 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,035.

Deaths

There are 13 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,704 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Friday

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 620,197 617,697 Total people tested 4,146,047 4,121,577 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,717 3,704 Vaccines administered 4,434,660 4,403,822 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 453 511 Total hospitalizations 27,035 26,941

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Dec. 20