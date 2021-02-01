Utah activist accused of raiding U.S. Capitol back in federal court for alleged pre-trial violations

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 ) – Utah Activist John Sullivan, accused of raiding the US Capitol was back in front of a federal magistrate Monday afternoon for allegedly violating his pre-trial release.

The United States Government alleges Sullivan broke the terms of his release to go on the radio show “InfoWars.”

The federal prosecutor alleged, “The conduct of this individual has been brazen, flagrant, in direct conflict with your orders, the terms, and the conditions. No reasonable person could have been in our last hearing and walked away without understanding the clear, concise, and stern aberration by this court.”

Sullivan‘s lawyer argued that wasn’t true, and her client was not fully restricted from using the internet.

Sullivan is scheduled to be in Washington DC on Feb. 4th for charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot.

His attorney argued, “To suggest that we cannot put this off for a matter of a few days to allow the judge who will eventually have to hear this case and address this case into the future is not too long of a delay to consider this.”

The Utah judge decided the trial judge in Washington D.C. should hear the recent violations with the case. Adding that judge would have access to Monday’s hearing. The Utah judge added the stipulation that if Sullivan does not show up in D.C. three days, the judge plans on holding him accountable in Utah on Feb. 8.