Utah academy nationally recognized, beating out 200 schools

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah school is catching national attention and has been recognized as a one of the top academies for student achievement.

As of July 10, George Washington academy has been awarded the title as a model Professional Learning Community at Work (PLC) out of approximately 200 schools and districts in the United States and Canada.

“George Washington academy was recently recognized by solution tree for its sustained success in raising student achievement. The school’s successful implementation of the Professional Learning Communities at Work process was a major contributing factor in the improved achievement of its students,” details the school.

According to the academy, “PLCs are schools and districts in which educators recognize the key to improve the learning for students is on-going, job-embedded learning for the adults who serve those students.”

“We feel honored to be selected as one of only a handful of charter schools across the country for this prestigious recognition. Our teachers and staff are dedicated to improving the quality of their instruction through analyzing data and knowing how to change their instruction based on the collected data,” shares executive directors Blake Clark.

Officials state, schools are chosen for the award based on strict criteria, “including demonstration of a commitment to PLC concepts, implementation of these concepts for at least three years, and clear evidence of improved learning over that period. Once measurable results can be seen, the school must explain it’s practices, structures, and culture and submit it application for consideration by the PLC Review Committee.”