Utah 2 day report shows 6,142 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 15 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Friday, Nov. 27, the Utah Department of Health reported a two-day combined daily total of 6,142 additional cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths.

No cases were reported on Thanksgiving and few testing sites were open.

The state health department reported 1,404,641 Utahns had been tested for the virus. An increase of 23,644 people tested since yesterday. Nearly all of the testing locations were closed Thanksgiving day.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 2,764 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 21.3%

The state’s death toll due to the virus is 849.

Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

There are 569 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 7,948.

COVID-19 Transmission Index:

The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.