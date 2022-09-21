MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says that a woman is suffering from possible head injuries after she was struck by a train at the Murray Station on Wednesday.

The woman reportedly entered the crosswalk in front of a northbound TRAX train before she was hit.

While UTA notes that all of the station’s safety equipment “appears to have been operating properly,” the woman was reportedly transported to the hospital in “Charlie” condition.

UTA says that they are currently investigating this incident, and that regularly scheduled service has been resumed.

The agency asks that residents ensure they are extremely careful and vigilant near train tracks, and that they observe all warning signs and signals when around train tracks.