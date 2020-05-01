UTA will continue reduced services despite eased restrictions in Utah

Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Transit Authority announced Friday that it will continue to offer reduced service implemented during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a release.

This announcement comes on the heels of Governor Gary Herbert’s executive order decreasing restrictions in Utah in response to the virus.

Despite the ease in restrictions, the release stated that the governor still recommends telecommuting. UTA continues to encourage social distancing.

The release states that UTA created a task force to assess service restoration going forward. However, at this time UTA does not anticipate any major changes before August. UTA continues to monitor rider trends and will adjust service according to their findings.

UTA will continue to adhere to appropriate disinfecting and sterilization procedures to keep riders and employees safe.

Visit www.rideuta.com/health to keep up with UTA service updates and UTA

practices supporting social distancing measures.

