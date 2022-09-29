SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced the closure of Ballpark Station due to hazardous conditions.

The agency says that trains are being redirected at Central Pointe and 900 South.

Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) shared the image featured below of the incident, notifying residents of the community that due to stormy weather, the scaffolding from a new construction project was “ripped off,” scattering debris across the road.

Courtesy of SLCPD

As a result, SLCPD ask the travelers avoid 1300 South in between 300 West and West Temple.

A bus bridge has reportedly been put in place between Central Pointe and 900 South. UTA notes that the bridge will “remain in effect until the end of service,” and will possibly continue throughout the morning, as it is unexpected when the hazard will be cleared.