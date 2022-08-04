SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – At this time 1700 South Main Street to 300 West is closed off while officers work to clear up an incident that was thought to involve a hazardous or suspicious item.

Detective Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) confirmed to ABC4 that the object in question was found to not be hazardous or suspicious.

As a result of this incident, there have been several Utah Transit Authority (UTA) closures.

UTA says a bus bridge has been put in place for all TRAX lines between Central Pointe and 900 South and that southbound trains will turn at 900 South and go northbound.

Expect delays if you’re planning to travel via UTA.